Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspect that robbed west Charlotte convenience store

By Alex Giles
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the individual who robbed a convenience store in west Charlotte.

The incident happened Sunday, January 22 around 6 p.m. at the Xpress Mart located at 2630 Beatties Ford Road.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a masked individual enter the store and immediately point a gun in the face of the store clerk.

“It’s very abrasive,” explained Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers. “As you see in the video, this guy is clearly pointing a gun at the clerk, very dangerous, anything could have happened. The handgun could have gone off even accidentally.”

The surveillance footage shows the clerk pass cash over to the suspect. The video also shows the intruder rack a gun in the worker’s face.

Smith said he was not surprised the intruder tried to rob the business around dinnertime.

“(At) 6:15 it’s dark already, probably relatively light foot traffic,” said Smith. “They’re opportunists. This guy may live in the area. We believe that he lives in the area and he probably was staking the place out and probably took the opportunity when he saw light foot traffic to come in here and rob the business.”

The suspect appeared to be wearing a burgundy hoodie and red bandana as a mask. The intruder immediately left the business after getting money from the register.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

