Crews continue search for missing man after car found in Blue Ridge Parkway

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Park Service (NPS) Law Enforcement rangers are continuing efforts of a multi-agency search for Osha Ray Berry, a man whose car was found on the Blue Ridge Parkway Wednesday morning.

Officials said while responding to a report of damaged gates near the US Route 276 entrance to the Parkway, law enforcement rangers found the unoccupied car in a nearby overlook. The car, registered to 39-year-old Berry of Pooler, Georgia, had damage consistent with attempting to drive through a closed gate.

NPS rangers requested the assistance from neighboring Transylvania County who responded to the scene with search and rescue team and K-9s to begin the search.

Crews plan to expand the search Thursday morning and call in additional personnel.

Anyone with information regarding Berry is asked to call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3168 or the NPS Investigative Services Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

