PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crews continue search for missing man after car found in Blue Ridge Parkway

Ray Osha
Ray Osha(Transylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Park Service (NPS) Law Enforcement rangers are continuing efforts of a multi-agency search for Osha Ray Berry, a man whose car was found on the Blue Ridge Parkway Wednesday morning.

Officials said while responding to a report of damaged gates near the US Route 276 entrance to the Parkway, law enforcement rangers found the unoccupied car in a nearby overlook. The car, registered to 39-year-old Berry of Pooler, Georgia, had damage consistent with attempting to drive through a closed gate.

NPS rangers requested the assistance from neighboring Transylvania County who responded to the scene with search and rescue team and K-9s to begin the search.

Crews plan to expand the search Thursday morning and call in additional personnel.

Anyone with information regarding Berry is asked to call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3168 or the NPS Investigative Services Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

MORE NEWS: ‘Finding the light’: Upstate woman living with Seasonal Affective Disorder

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher at a Mooresville elementary school was charged after she was found to be...
Teacher assistant charged after allegedly drinking wine in an Iredell Co. school
A new study says the inner core of the Earth may reverse its rotation periodically.
Earth’s inner core may be reversing, study says
Isaiah Lorenzo "Zay" Martinez was a graduate of South Rowan High, according to family.
Family, friends remember slain Kannapolis teen, raise funds for funeral
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
A Lincolnton High School athlete's game-winning buzzer shot is being celebrated on and off the...
Video: North Carolina student-athlete hits winning half-court buzzer shot

Latest News

Attorney Jim Griffin speaks with Alex Murdaugh tears up after the jury was excused and the...
LIVE NOW: Day 4: Testimony begins in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday...
Concord man wins $200,000 day before wife’s birthday
Police are looking for the man they say pepper-sprayed a Gastonia Kohl's employee and stole...
Man pepper-sprays employee, steals $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s, police say
Two of the men accused in the shooting death of Kendal Crank in 2019 are scheduled for a plea...
Two charged in north Charlotte shooting that killed mother in crossfire set for plea slot