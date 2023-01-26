PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cabarrus Meals On Wheels dealing with shortage of volunteers

Food Lion other organizations stepping up, more help needed
Kevin Durkee and Donna Haywood are Food Lion employees and volunteers with Meals On Wheels in...
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most essential services for seniors across our area is facing a crisis.  Meals On Wheels is suffering from a critical need for volunteers to deliver hot meals to homebound seniors.  The shortage is being felt statewide. 

Cabarrus County serves more than 500 residents, five days a week, and that takes a lot of volunteers. 

Andy Allen and crew prepare the meals and get them ready for the volunteers to load up and deliver all over Cabarrus County.

“We have 31 routes and we serve between 500 and 550 people a day,” said Executive Director Kimberly Strong.

Strong says serving seniors is personal for her and she wants to make sure everyone is served.  She says since the pandemic, there’s been a drastic drop in those willing to make these deliveries.

“At this moment I would describe it as a critical need,” Strong added. “We have seen a large loss of volunteers for various reasons. They had just started to come back and then the price of gas went up and we started to lose people again.”

Partnering with companies like Food Lion is helping.

“Some of their stores are going to come onboard and start delivering so that partnership is hopefully going to grow,” Strong said.

The grocery chain is urging workers to volunteer with Meals On Wheels as part of its own Food Lion Feeds efforts.

“These folks are facing isolation,” said Kevin Durkee, a Food Lion employee and Meals On Wheels volunteer. “They spend a lot of time home, behind closed doors, with very little interaction with folks, and what sets Meals On Wheels apart is that connection.”

“You get to interact directly with the clients and the recipients of the meals,” said Food Lion employee Donna Haywood. “The human connection, the interaction is so important to these people, and you cant tell…sometimes you’re the only other person they see in a day.”

Recipients like 87-year-old Joyce Parson are grateful for the service.

“It means a lot.  It means I don’t have to cook as often, hardly at all because I forget,” said Parson. “No matter how hard I try I can make myself stay in the kitchen.”

Volunteers can select the days they can serve, how often, and even the geographical area.

“You can choose once a week, once a month, twice a month, whatever fits your schedule we will work around,” Strong added.

To learn more about Meals On Wheels Cabarrus and how to sign up to volunteer, visit: https://cabarrusmow.org/

