Attorney of Steve Wilks ‘shocked and disturbed’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The legal team that represents Steve Wilks, the Carolina Panthers’ interim head coach for the final 12 games this past season, is not happy after the team hired Frank Reich as the team’s new head coach

“We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper,” Wigdor Law wrote in a statement on Twitter.

The statement continued: “There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

Wigdor Law began representing Wilks in April 2022 after he joined a lawsuit filed against the NFL by former head coach Brian Flores for race discrimination when it comes to hiring head coaches and “sham” interviews with Black candidates.

Born and raised in Charlotte, N.C., Wilks joined the Panthers in 2012 as a defensive backs coach and would eventually become the defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 but fired after just one season.

Wilks became Carolina’s interim head coach in Week 6 last season after Matt Rhule was fired following a 1-4 start to the season. Wilks helped put Carolina back in playoff contention, compiling a 6-6 record, despite trading away star running back Christian McCaffrey. Many players and fans advocated for Wilks to be hired as the full-time head coach.

Wilks was among nine candidates interviewing for the Panthers head coaching position and was reportedly among the finalists.

According to multiple reports, Wilks plans to coach elsewhere next season.

