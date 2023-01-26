PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Attorney of Steve Wilks ‘shocked and disturbed’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich

Wigdor Law began representing Wilks in April 2022 after he joined a lawsuit filed against the NFL by former head coach Brian Flores.
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Jason Huber
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The legal team that represents Steve Wilks, the Carolina Panthers’ interim head coach for the final 12 games this past season, is not happy after the team hired Frank Reich as the team’s new head coach

“We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper,” Wigdor Law wrote in a statement on Twitter.

The statement continued: “There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

Wigdor Law began representing Wilks in April 2022 after he joined a lawsuit filed against the NFL by former head coach Brian Flores for race discrimination when it comes to hiring head coaches and “sham” interviews with Black candidates.

Born and raised in Charlotte, N.C., Wilks joined the Panthers in 2012 as a defensive backs coach and would eventually become the defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 but fired after just one season.

Wilks became Carolina’s interim head coach in Week 6 last season after Matt Rhule was fired following a 1-4 start to the season. Wilks helped put Carolina back in playoff contention, compiling a 6-6 record, despite trading away star running back Christian McCaffrey. Many players and fans advocated for Wilks to be hired as the full-time head coach.

Wilks was among nine candidates interviewing for the Panthers head coaching position and was reportedly among the finalists.

According to multiple reports, Wilks plans to coach elsewhere next season.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher at a Mooresville elementary school was charged after she was found to be...
Teacher assistant charged after allegedly drinking wine in an Iredell Co. school
A new study says the inner core of the Earth may reverse its rotation periodically.
Earth’s inner core may be reversing, study says
(left to right) Skylar Hayes, Isaah Cauthen, Tykier Cauthen, Jefaris Bennett, Ty'wuan Smith
Major law enforcement operation in Salisbury results in arrests, guns and drugs seized
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
A Lincolnton High School athlete's game-winning buzzer shot is being celebrated on and off the...
Video: North Carolina student-athlete hits winning half-court buzzer shot

Latest News

Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic
Kevin Durkee and Donna Haywood are Food Lion employees and volunteers with Meals On Wheels in...
Cabarrus Meals On Wheels dealing with shortage of volunteers
'Welcome to Carolina' displayed at Bank of America Stadium for Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis...
Panthers hire Frank Reich, becomes sixth head coach in franchise history