14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found in a student’s bookbag at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell and the Kannapolis Police.

A student informed a school administrator of the possibility that another student had a firearm in their book bag. The School Resource Officer was notified and located the weapon.

Parents were alerted by a message sent out by the principal later that day.

In the message, Newell said that the gun was recovered without incident and the student taken off campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.

“We thank the individuals who brought the concern to our attention and continue to encourage students and staff to bring any safety concerns to the attention of administration as school safety is the number one concern each and every day at A. L. Brown,” she said in the message.

WBTV is working to determine whether or not the student was arrested.

Below is the message sent out to parents:

Good afternoon Wonder families. This is your principal Sara Newell. Please let me start this message by saying that nothing is more important than the safety of our students at A. L. Brown High School. That said, this message is to inform you that there was a gun found on a student this afternoon at A. L. Brown High School. The gun was recovered without incident and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department. All disciplinary measures were and will continue to be followed. We thank the individuals who brought the concern to our attention and continue to encourage students and staff to bring any safety concerns to the attention of administration as school safety is the number one concern each and everyday at A. L. Brown. Thank you, and have a great evening.

