Video: North Carolina student-athlete hits winning half-court buzzer shot

By Matthew Chandler
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a picture-perfect, straight-out-of-the-movies evening for Lincolnton High School when a local student-athlete helped bring home a big win for his team Tuesday.

Video sent to WBTV News and posted on the school’s Facebook page shows Eian Stancil, a student and basketball player for the Wolves Varsity Men’s team, sending a half-court shot into the air and through the hoop at the buzzer, defeating Newton Conover High School in overtime.

In the 30-second clip, students rush the court and erupt in celebration following the basket.

Way to go, Eian. Keep doing big things.

