Panthers interview Cowboys’ Moore for head coaching job

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers interviewed Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Tuesday for their vacant head coaching position.

The Panthers have also interviewed former NFL head coaches Sean Payton, Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich, along with offensive coordinators Shane Steichen of the Eagles, Ken Dorsey of the Bills and Mike Kafka of the Giants.

The team has also interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Steve Wilks, who went 6-6 as Carolina’s interim head coach this season.

Carolina has completed its first round of interviews and will conduct a second round of interviews before making a final decision.

The Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs following a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco on Sunday.

NFL Network analyst and former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., for one, would like to see owner David Tepper go in a different direction than hiring Moore after watching the Cowboys’ playoff loss.

“We the panthers interviewed Kellen Moore for the HC job! Based on the last play for the cowboys, Ain’t no way ... Moore is coaching us with that trash last play!!!!” Smith tweeted after the game.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

