Man arrested for homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man for a homicide that took place Tuesday night at a gas station in northeast Charlotte.

Police say 30-year-old Devon Simmons was shot and killed shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Citgo gas station on West Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road.

CMPD identified and arrested 45-year-old Earl Likely for one count of murder and one for attempted murder. Likely turned himself in on Wednesday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the department got multiple calls about this shooting and other fights happening in the area.

Responding officers said they found Simmons had been shot in the parking lot of the gas station. He died at the scene.

Investigators were there for several hours collecting evidence and talking to witnesses. They do not have a suspect in custody but say there were witnesses who saw this happen.

“We’re really just hoping that if anybody did see anything or if someone was here when it happened and they drove off or fled the scene quickly for their own safety, if they could call Crime Stoppers and provide any information that they saw before they left the scene, that would be greatly appreciated,” CMPD Maj. Jackie Bryley said.

Bryley did say there were also security cameras at that gas station. Officers are hoping that will help them find the person responsible.

This latest homicide is the eighth so far this year in Charlotte. That means the city has seen about three each week since 2023 began.

Anyone with information about Tuesday night’s shooting is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

