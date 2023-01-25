PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis Farmers Market seeking vendors for 2023

The market is open May thru September and operates every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Avenue and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Farmers Market is looking for vendors. If you are a farmer, artisan, crafter, or baker we would love for you to participate in the market.

The market is looking for people who offer a wide variety of fresh local produce, as well as cheese, ice cream, honey, baked goods, spices, jewelry, soaps, candies, crafts, pottery, hand crafted wood items, art, food trucks and more. Vendors pay an annual membership fee of $30, and a weekly rental fee of $10 per 14′ space.

The market is open May thru September and operates every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Avenue and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

For more information on the Farmers Market visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/farmersmarket. If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Irene Sacks, Director of Economic Development, at isacks@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4326.

