Joiner scores 28, leads N.C. State over Notre Dame 85-82

NC State basketball
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points to lead North Carolina State to an 85-82 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

Cormac Ryan’s 3-pointer pulled Notre Dame within 69-68 with 4:59 remaining, but the Wolfpack answered with 7-1 spurt for a 76-69 lead. Joiner also made all eight of his free throws, including six inside the final minute as the Wolfpack built a six-point lead with five seconds left.

Terquavion Smith added 18 points for N.C. State (16-5, 6-4 ACC). Smith was just 2 of 14 from the field but made a pair of 3s and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. D.J. Burns Jr. had 14 points and Casey Morsell 11.

The Wolfpack had just two turnovers and scored 18 points from 15 Notre Dame turnovers.

Ryan scored 19 points and J.J. Starling had 18 for Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9), which shot 52% from the floor and made nine 3-pointers and 17 of 21 free throws. Marcus Hammond added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

A Ryan 3 gave the Irish their only lead at 46-44 before N.C. State answered with an 11-0 run for a 55-46 advantage with 14:14 to play. Smith sparked the surge with a 3-pointer and Joiner had four points.

It was the Wolfpack’s fourth consecutive ACC home win, their longest since the 2013-14 season.

N.C. State plays at Wake Forest on Saturday while Notre Dame hosts Louisville.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

