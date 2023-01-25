Homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station is 8th of 2023

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the department got multiple calls about this shooting and other fights happening in the area.
Police say a man was shot and killed shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Citgo gas station on West Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday night at a gas station in northeast Charlotte.

Police say a man was shot and killed shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Citgo gas station on West Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the department got multiple calls about this shooting and other fights happening in the area.

Responding officers said they found a man who’d been shot in the parking lot of the gas station. He died at the scene.

Investigators were there for several hours collecting evidence and talking to witnesses. They do not have a suspect in custody but say there were witnesses who saw this happen.

“We’re really just hoping that if anybody did see anything or if someone was here when it happened and they drove off or fled the scene quickly for their own safety, if they could call Crime Stoppers and provide any information that they saw before they left the scene, that would be greatly appreciated,” CMPD Maj. Jackie Bryley said.

Bryley did say there were also security cameras at that gas station. Officers are hoping that will help them find the person responsible.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately available.

This latest homicide is the eighth so far this year in Charlotte. That means the city has seen about three each week since 2023 began.

Anyone with information about Tuesday night’s shooting is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

