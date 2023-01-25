Heavy rain, gusty winds expected throughout the day Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is another First Alert Weather Day. Rain will dominate the day and may be especially heavy during the late morning to early afternoon hours.

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds

Thursday-Friday-Saturday: Dry, seasonably cool

Sunday: Growing concern for more rain

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! The heaviest rain around the #CLT area will come mid-late morning thru the early afternoon hours. Gusty winds, lightning, & big downpours are all part of the equation. Most neighborhoods get close to 1 inch of rain. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ZjtHS7f7zx — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 25, 2023

There could be pockets of localized flooding, as many neighborhoods will pick up another inch of rain that is falling on top of saturated ground.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in any heavy storms that develop, though the overall risk for severe weather and tornadoes is low in the WBTV viewing area.

Heavy rain & gusty winds in the #CLT-area forecast on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, but the severe weather risk is thankfully on the low end for the @wbtv_news area. Strong storms/isolated tornadoes are much more likely in the I-95 corridor & SC Low Country #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/YYfFWJzAXl — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 25, 2023

There will be a wide range in afternoon readings, with cold 40s in the mountains and foothills, mid to upper 50s in the Piedmont, and the low to middle 60s in the Sandhills.

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around the #CLT region. Rain will dominate most of the day & it will fall heavily at times. Gusty winds & lightning too. Watch for localized flooding. Wide range in late-day temps: 40s NW, 50s CLT, 60s Sandhills/Pee Dee. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/EK7ML8I4ge — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 25, 2023

The rain will quickly taper down this evening and skies will clear overnight with lows in the chilly 30s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. There will be a gusty breeze to contend with Thursday with highs in the low to middle 50s, while Friday will be even colder with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s following a cold start in the 20s.

The weekend will start dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday, but rain may unfold on Sunday, a day we’re monitoring as our next First Alert Weather Day.

FIRST ALERT: For sure, Saturday will be dry & likely mostly sunny around the #CLT region, but Sunday probably brings more clouds & it turn out wet. I'm not sure just yet, but if you have a choice, Saturday looks to be the better outdoor day at this point. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/LSIpwkhnf8 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 25, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

