Heavy rain, gusty winds expected throughout the day Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is another First Alert Weather Day. Rain will dominate the day and may be especially heavy during the late morning to early afternoon hours.
- First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds
- Thursday-Friday-Saturday: Dry, seasonably cool
- Sunday: Growing concern for more rain
There could be pockets of localized flooding, as many neighborhoods will pick up another inch of rain that is falling on top of saturated ground.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in any heavy storms that develop, though the overall risk for severe weather and tornadoes is low in the WBTV viewing area.
There will be a wide range in afternoon readings, with cold 40s in the mountains and foothills, mid to upper 50s in the Piedmont, and the low to middle 60s in the Sandhills.
The rain will quickly taper down this evening and skies will clear overnight with lows in the chilly 30s.
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. There will be a gusty breeze to contend with Thursday with highs in the low to middle 50s, while Friday will be even colder with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s following a cold start in the 20s.
The weekend will start dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday, but rain may unfold on Sunday, a day we’re monitoring as our next First Alert Weather Day.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
