Flood warning in effect for Mecklenburg County as heavy rain moves through

By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Flood Warning has been issued for Mecklenburg County until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

It comes amidst rain that will continue through the midday hours with a drier weather pattern beginning Thursday.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Periods of rain, windy
  • Thursday: Mountain snow; sun for Charlotte
  • Friday: Sunny and chilly

A wet and windy day is in store through the late afternoon with rain chances tapering off tonight. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s for the Charlotte metro area with cooler temperatures in the 40s for the mountains and foothills. Tonight, snow is expected in the mountains with dry conditions in the Charlotte area.

Look for a chilly night on Wednesday that leads into a chilly Thursday morning.
Thursday morning will be a chilly start in the middle 30s with lots of sunshine for the afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 20s.

More sunshine and cool temperatures will continue into Saturday with a few showers possible late Sunday.

Stay dry!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

