First Alert Weather Day: Rain, gusty winds return Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry conditions quickly return for the end of the work week!

TONIGHT: Rain chances increase from west to east

WEDNESDAY: Rain, gusty winds likely... Strong storms possible SE

END OF WEEK/START OF WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and dry

High pressure is in control and has allowed a sunny and seasonable Tuesday across the area! Clouds will be increasing out of the west tonight, however, in advance of our next low-pressure system. By the early Wednesday morning commute, rain chances will be ticking upwards as well.

Hourly Planner (WBTV)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain, heavy at times, is likely from the morning commute through Wednesday afternoon. Gusty winds are also expected, even outside of any storms, for most of the region (lesser winds expected in the Foothills). Our severe threat is what we call “conditional”... Winds will be impressive with this system, but we have to have enough fuel for these storms to get going. If they’re able to, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat would be our main concerns for areas SE of Charlotte. Highs will range from the mid 40s in the mountains to the mid 60s in our SE counties by the afternoon!

By Wednesday evening, the rain will have worked east and most of the area will have dried out. We will be watching the potential for some mountain snow heading into Thursday, however! Otherwise, dry and mostly sunny conditions will return for the end of the work week.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Clouds and scattered showers return by Sunday... Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Have a great rest of your week!

