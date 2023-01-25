Farmer’s Day date set in China Grove, vendors needed

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 42nd Annual Farmers Day is set for Saturday, July 15th 2023 in Downtown China Grove.

More than 10,000 people are expected to visit China Grove for this iconic, homegrown festival to enjoy craft booths, delicious food, fresh local produce, entertainment and more!

The Town of China Grove is currently seeking applications for craft vendors, civic groups, food service providers, and sponsors through Friday, March 10th.

Applications are available on the town website: https://bit.ly/3Di3R4X

