Family, friends remember slain Kannapolis teen, raise funds for funeral

“Zay” Martinez was shot and killed on Sunday, according to police
Isaiah Lorenzo "Zay" Martinez was a graduate of South Rowan High, according to family.
Isaiah Lorenzo "Zay" Martinez was a graduate of South Rowan High, according to family.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are working to honor the memory of a young man that police say was shot to death in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to Pacific Court off Rainbow Drive on Sunday just after 1:00 p.m. Officers found 18-year-old Isaiah Lorenzon “Zay” Martinez deceased at the scene.

“Zay was a good kid, he had so much potential and he will be missed more than words can say,” friend Joey Jordan posted on social media. “My family is broken hearted over this one. We loved him like he was family. I just saw him out a couple weeks ago with that infectious smile on his face.”

Friends have now set up this GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses. The goal is to raise $5000.

“Zay was a recent graduate of South Rowan High School,” Jordan wrote. “He had a daughter that he absolutely loved and did everything he could to take care of and support.”

Police have not released any additional information about the homicide. They are asking anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward you can submit a tip to Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-93-CRIME.

