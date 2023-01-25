PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD investigating homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station

Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday night in northeast Charlotte.

Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is is the eighth homicide in Charlotte in 2023.

Related: CMPD addresses rise in homicides at city council meeting

