CMPD investigating homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday night in northeast Charlotte.
Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is is the eighth homicide in Charlotte in 2023.
