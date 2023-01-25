PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
City of Salisbury accepting applications for downtown revitalization grants

The grants are aimed at stimulating economic growth in downtown Salisbury.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is accepting applications for a competitive grant program aimed at stimulating economic growth in downtown. The incentives are designed to promote both new development and substantial historic rehabilitation, with an emphasis on projects that create new residential opportunities.

The program is a package of three (3) grants, any or all of which may be applied for depending on the nature and scope of the project for which assistance is being requested.

Award amounts will depend on available funding, the number of applications received, and alignment with the City’s goals and objectives.

The grants may be used for:

  • Building Rehabilitation - offers up to 25% of eligible costs up to $50,000 for the stabilization and preservation of older, historic properties.
  • Residential Production - offers up to $10,000 per residential unit created or substantially upgraded.
  • Fire Suppression - offers 50% of eligible costs for the installation of back alley fire line infrastructure.

More information can be found: https://salisburync.gov/Government/Community-Planning-Services/Grants-and-Incentives

