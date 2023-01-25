PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent committee to talk hiring search firm

Wednesday’s meeting will focus on criteria to select a search firm the board will hire to find candidates.
It's a process that started last fall and is something a lot of parents are closely watching.
By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The committee tasked with finding a new superintendent to lead Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is meeting Wednesday morning.

It’s a process that started last fall and is something a lot of parents are closely watching.

Wednesday’s meeting will focus on criteria to select a search firm the board will hire to find candidates.

Right now, Dr. Crystal Hill is leading the district on an interim basis. She stepped in when former interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh suddenly stepped aside. Before that, the board fired former superintendent Dr. Earnest Winston last year.

Related: CMS board releases new document about former superintendent Winston after tense meeting

CMS has had five superintendents in 10 years, not the kind of instability families want from the state’s second-largest school district.

This process is expected to cost about $50,000. Five of the school board members, including search committee chair Summer Nunn, are new and don’t have the experience of such a search. That’s why the search firm is so important.

WBTV sat down with Hill and asked if she is interested in the job.

“I’m really focused on doing what’s important today, at the same time looking forward, not necessarily what my role will be but making sure that CMS is well positioned to move forward with whoever may be in this seat in the future,” she said.

By early February, the school board wants to hire a search firm and launch the official search. By March they hope to narrow down a group of finalists and then approve a contract by April or May. That would ensure the new superintendent has the summer to get up to speed before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Wednesday’s search committee meeting starts at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The assault was reported at the Dollar General in the 100 block of Grace Church Road.
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
Julie Ann Sherrill
Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
The crime comes after a rise in car thefts over the summer, stemming from the “Kia Challenge.”
Man says his stolen car spotted on Instagram before chase ends by Mecklenburg Co. Jail

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
Prosecutors, defense to begin selecting Murdaugh jury Wednesday
Isaiah Lorenzo "Zay" Martinez was a graduate of South Rowan High, according to family.
Family, friends remember slain Kannapolis teen, raise funds for funeral
The grants are aimed at stimulating economic growth in downtown Salisbury.
City of Salisbury accepting applications for downtown revitalization grants
The market is open May thru September and operates every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner...
Kannapolis Farmers Market seeking vendors for 2023