$50,000 reward for information after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in south Charlotte.

According to the police report, it happened around 6:30 pm on Thursday, January 19th on Candlewood Drive.

The report says it was a 66-year-old carrier who had his phone and arrow key stolen.

“It’s a little scary,” Deante Lloyd, who also works as a USPS mail carrier, told WBTV.

Lloyd says he started delivering mail for USPS last year and he’s aware of recent violent crimes against mail carriers.

WBTV reported on a mail carrier who was shot at while delivering packages in Madison Park in December.

“A lot of us talk and ‘hey did you hear about this such and such happening,’” Lloyd said.

This is not the first time criminals have targeted mail carriers for their arrow keys.

Business owners shared this video with us last year of criminals breaking into their cluster mailboxes with one of those arrow keys.

WBTV also reported on a similar incident involving a mail carrier being robbed at gunpoint in 2021.

Neighbors along Candlewood Drive told WBTV they were shocked when they learned what happened.

“I was on the sofa speaking with my sister on the phone and I said ‘oh there goes my mail man,’” Carolyn Whitney said.

Whitney says she picked up her mail from the box on Thursday, not knowing that minutes later the man who dropped it off would be robbed down the street from her.

Lloyd says he’s aware of what could go wrong on a daily basis, which is why he says he’s keeping his head on a swivel.

“Keep aware of your surroundings of where you’re at, watch out for people behind you or anything that looks suspicious,” he said.

Police ask you to call CrimeStoppers at (704) 334-1600 if you have any information that could help them.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

In a statement, a United States postal inspector told WBTV:

This is an ongoing investigation by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. The United States Postal Inspection Service is committed to ensuring justice is delivered to those that would impede our employees of the United States Postal Service from doing their jobs free from harm, the threat of harm or intimidation.

