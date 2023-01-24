Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for the person responsible for what they called a “targeted attack” on a worker at a Rowan County retail store.

According to the report, someone assaulted a worker at the Dollar General store on Grace Church Road on Saturday afternoon just before 5:30 p.m.

“An employee running the store was assaulted by an unknown person who came behind the counter and assaulted him,” said Chief Deputy Jason Owens.

Nothing was taken from the store, according to the report. No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 216-8700.

