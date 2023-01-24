PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 216-8700.
The assault was reported at the Dollar General in the 100 block of Grace Church Road.
The assault was reported at the Dollar General in the 100 block of Grace Church Road.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for the person responsible for what they called a “targeted attack” on a worker at a Rowan County retail store.

According to the report, someone assaulted a worker at the Dollar General store on Grace Church Road on Saturday afternoon just before 5:30 p.m.

“An employee running the store was assaulted by an unknown person who came behind the counter and assaulted him,” said Chief Deputy Jason Owens.

Nothing was taken from the store, according to the report. No additional information was released.

