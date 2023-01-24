PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman gets high school diploma 42 years after graduating

A California woman finally got the high school diploma she earned 42 years ago. (SOURCE: KING)
By Maddie White
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TENINO, Wash. (KING) – A California woman never got her high school diploma when she graduated four decades ago due to an administrative error.

Jill Hammond said she forgot all about it until a day came when she needed it.

In 1980, Hammond left her school to study abroad in Norway.

She said she was told by her principal that her term abroad would count towards her schooling at home. But she said she came back home to some surprising news.

“He said, ‘Oh, we don’t have a diploma for you,’” Hammond said.

She said she never received it but didn’t go back, and it was never a problem until recently.

According to Hammond said, she tried to sign up for college courses to pursue a new endeavor and the school asked for proof of diploma.

“I looked up who the principal was, and I sent him an email and told him my story. He said, ‘I’d be honored to help you figure this out,’ and I was like ‘Yay,’” she said.

Despite the setback studying abroad made for her, Hammond said she doesn’t regret her choice.

“The whole experience really changed my life,” she said.

Now, Hammond can finally start a new chapter in her education, 42 years later.

“I like to do art, I like to paint. So, I want to do more of that,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The assault was reported at the Dollar General in the 100 block of Grace Church Road.
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
An 18-year-old was found dead in a parking lot in front of a Kannapolis apartment complex.
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
Chris Pratt stops by Upstate restaurant
Chris Pratt stops by Upstate restaurant on Sunday afternoon
Julie Ann Sherrill
Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties

Latest News

Missouri authorities say Phillip Martin is currently facing charges of resisting arrest and...
Home invasion suspect leads police on pursuit, tells officers to shoot him, authorities say
A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.
Suspect in Yakima, Wash. triple-killing being treated by paramedics
At least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
‘Tragedy upon tragedy’: California copes with 3rd massacre
FILE - Justin Roiland poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Rick and Morty" on...
Adult Swim parts ways with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator amid trial
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance