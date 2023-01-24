PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte ends peacefully

That situation on Rockwell Boulevard West, just off Sugar Creek Road, ended around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday after about two hours.
Police couldn’t say how many people were taken into custody. Officers added that no one was injured.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - SWAT team members wrapped up a barricade call overnight at a home in northeast Charlotte.

That situation on Rockwell Boulevard West, just off Sugar Creek Road, ended around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday after about two hours.

Officers told a WBTV crew on the scene it started as a domestic violence call and escalated when the people inside refused to come out of the house.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were lining the streets around the neighborhood.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team responded and one of those officers could be heard talking over a loudspeaker trying to convince those inside to surrender.

“Think about your friends,” the officer was heard saying. “We’re not going to hurt you; we’re here for your family.”

After a few hours of police urging those inside to come out safely, that’s exactly what happened.

Police couldn’t say how many people were taken into custody. Officers added that no one was injured.

WBTV has reached out to the CMPD for more information. Download the free WBTV News app for more on the incident once we get further details.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
An 18-year-old was found dead in a parking lot in front of a Kannapolis apartment complex.
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
Chris Pratt stops by Upstate restaurant
Chris Pratt stops by Upstate restaurant on Sunday afternoon
Julie Ann Sherrill
Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties
Across the region today
Snowy day ahead for the mountains, sun returns elsewhere

Latest News

Former Hampton attorney Alex Murdaugh walks in the Colleton County Courthouse during the first...
Second day of jury selection to begin Tuesday in Alex Murdaugh trial
Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes
SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte ends peacefully
Several miniature horses were seized in Burke County.
Burke County staff seeking help to rehabilitate neglected animals