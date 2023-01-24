SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte ends peacefully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - SWAT team members wrapped up a barricade call overnight at a home in northeast Charlotte.

That situation on Rockwell Boulevard West, just off Sugar Creek Road, ended around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday after about two hours.

Officers told a WBTV crew on the scene it started as a domestic violence call and escalated when the people inside refused to come out of the house.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were lining the streets around the neighborhood.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team responded and one of those officers could be heard talking over a loudspeaker trying to convince those inside to surrender.

“Think about your friends,” the officer was heard saying. “We’re not going to hurt you; we’re here for your family.”

After a few hours of police urging those inside to come out safely, that’s exactly what happened.

Police couldn’t say how many people were taken into custody. Officers added that no one was injured.

