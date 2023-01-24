Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte community continues to mourn the loss of 25-year-old Charlotte Football Club defender Anton Walkes.

Walkes tragically died in a boat accident last week in south Florida.

In an effort to look back at his life and career, a Celebration of Life at Bank of America Stadium for Walkes will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

Walkes was an integral part of Charlotte FC’s inaugural team in 2022.

Born in Lewisham, England, Walkes had almost nine years of professional playing experience in soccer before Charlotte FC selected him in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.

The Charlotte community continues to remember the life and career of Anton Walkes. (Laura Wolff | Laura Wolff via Charlotte Football Club)

At age 16, Walkes began his youth career with Tottenham Hotspur, which is based in Tottenham, England. The athlete spent four years with the Hotspurs before he was loaned to Atlanta United in 2017, making 20 appearances and scoring two goals with the club before returning to Tottenham.

In 2018, he signed a loan in the EFL League One with Portsmouth. He would go on to sign an additional two-year contract with the club and played with them until 2020, helping the club win the EFL Trophy in 2019 during his tenure. He made 47 appearances, scoring twice during that period.

On Jan. 9, 2020, Walkes returned to the MLS with Atlanta United and made 50 appearances with two goals.

In his lone season with Charlotte FC, he made 23 appearances and was a key part of the team’s future.

The news of Walkes’s death rocked the local Charlotte MLS community.

“We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “

Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy. The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

Fans are encouraged to wear black Charlotte FC gear and ‘Newly Minted’ kits to the celebration of life service.

