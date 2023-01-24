PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Juveniles apprehended after police chase through Charlotte in stolen Hyundai

The crime comes after a rise in car thefts targeting Hyundais and Kias over the summer.
Two juveniles were apprehended following a police chase Tuesday morning that ended by the...
Two juveniles were apprehended following a police chase Tuesday morning that ended by the Mecklenburg County Jail.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were apprehended following a police chase Tuesday morning that ended by the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were alerted of a license plate reader hit for a stolen Hyundai Tucson, according to a press release.

The department’s Aviation Unit found the car, which traveled “erratically” and running red lights until it crashed into a truck by the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Officers say the driver and passenger ran from the Tucson after they wrecked.

One of the juveniles was apprehended in the parking deck and the second near the scene of the crash.

The crime comes after a rise in car thefts over the summer, stemming from the “Kia Challenge.” Criminals would “hot wire” cars – mainly Kias and Hyundais – using a USB cord. Most commonly, the suspects would be juveniles, according to a CMPD officer interviewed in July.

Read also: Car thefts on the rise, dangerous social media challenge causing concern

This is an active investigation. For the latest updates on this and other breaking news stories, download the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
The assault was reported at the Dollar General in the 100 block of Grace Church Road.
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
An 18-year-old was found dead in a parking lot in front of a Kannapolis apartment complex.
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
Chris Pratt stops by Upstate restaurant
Chris Pratt stops by Upstate restaurant on Sunday afternoon
Julie Ann Sherrill
Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties

Latest News

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of jury selection begins in Alex Murdaugh trial
A worker at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport was electrocuted last July.
Electric company cited in death of worker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
The Union County Public Schools' 2023-2024 school calendar has discrepancies with state law.
Union Co. school leaders holding special meeting after lawsuit over start date
Union Co. school leaders holding special meeting after lawsuit over start date