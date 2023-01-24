Police: Juveniles apprehended after police chase through Charlotte in stolen Hyundai

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were apprehended following a police chase Tuesday morning that ended by the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were alerted of a license plate reader hit for a stolen Hyundai Tucson, according to a press release.

The department’s Aviation Unit found the car, which traveled “erratically” and running red lights until it crashed into a truck by the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Officers say the driver and passenger ran from the Tucson after they wrecked.

One of the juveniles was apprehended in the parking deck and the second near the scene of the crash.

The crime comes after a rise in car thefts over the summer, stemming from the “Kia Challenge.” Criminals would “hot wire” cars – mainly Kias and Hyundais – using a USB cord. Most commonly, the suspects would be juveniles, according to a CMPD officer interviewed in July.

