Heavy rain, flooding, severe weather possible on Wednesday

We’ll stay dry tonight, and it won’t be as cold as clouds increase and lows bottom out in the 30s.
By Wednesday morning, a new storm system moving out of the lower Mississippi Valley will bring widespread rainfall.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a frosty cold start well down in the 20s, we’ll rebound nicely this afternoon with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s for most.

  • Today: Sunshine, seasonal afternoon temps  
  • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: More rain
  • Thursday through Saturday: Dry, seasonably cool

We’ll stay dry tonight, and it won’t be as cold as clouds increase and lows bottom out in the 30s.

By Wednesday morning, a new storm system moving out of the lower Mississippi Valley will bring widespread rainfall. The morning commute will be impacted by rain, so you may want to allow some extra time to get out the door.

There could be pockets of localized flooding as many neighborhoods will pick up another inch of rain and there is a low-end risk for severe weather, mainly in the Piedmont.

As for timing, most of the rain will fall during the morning and midday hours before drying out during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will range from the cold 40s in the foothills to the mid to upper 50s in the Piedmont to the low to middle 60s in the Sandhills.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The weekend looks mainly dry with only a slight chance for an isolated shower late on Sunday. Highs both days are forecast to top out in the middle 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Snowy day ahead for the mountains, sun returns elsewhere

Next few days
