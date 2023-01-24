Heavy rain, flooding, severe weather possible on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a frosty cold start well down in the 20s, we’ll rebound nicely this afternoon with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s for most.

Today: Sunshine, seasonal afternoon temps

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: More rain

Thursday through Saturday: Dry, seasonably cool

We’ll stay dry tonight, and it won’t be as cold as clouds increase and lows bottom out in the 30s.

FIRST ALERT: Following a frosty cold start, we'll enjoy sunshine throughout the day around the #CLT region with seasonal afternoon readings in the 50s across the Piedmont & 40s in the mountains. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/2c66tP8R3C — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 24, 2023

By Wednesday morning, a new storm system moving out of the lower Mississippi Valley will bring widespread rainfall. The morning commute will be impacted by rain, so you may want to allow some extra time to get out the door.

There could be pockets of localized flooding as many neighborhoods will pick up another inch of rain and there is a low-end risk for severe weather, mainly in the Piedmont.

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around the #CLT region. Heavy rain & gusty winds will be the greatest threat. Localized flooding will be possible after recent heavy rains & there is a lower-end severe weather / isolated tornado risk S/E of I-85. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/LoAzDvIOFK — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 24, 2023

As for timing, most of the rain will fall during the morning and midday hours before drying out during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will range from the cold 40s in the foothills to the mid to upper 50s in the Piedmont to the low to middle 60s in the Sandhills.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The weekend looks mainly dry with only a slight chance for an isolated shower late on Sunday. Highs both days are forecast to top out in the middle 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Following a very wet Wednesday, we'll dry out nicely around the #CLT region Thursday, Friday & Saturday, but there is a small shower chance creeping into the forecast now for late Sunday, though it looks like a small chance at this point. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/D2Vz9ouANy — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 24, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

