First Alert Weather Day: Rain, few storms likely Wednesday

We had mountain snow and gusty winds to start off the work week, but the snow and winds will continue tapering off for our Monday evening
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly night ahead!

  • TONIGHT: Clear and cold!
  • TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, quick warm-up
  • WEDNESDAY: Windy, rainy... Few storms possible

We had mountain snow and gusty winds to start off the work week, but the snow and winds will continue tapering off for our Monday evening. With clear skies and calmer conditions by Tuesday morning, temperatures will be able to bottom out in the 20s area-wide! With high pressure in control tomorrow, temperatures will rebound quickly into the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(WBTV)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: By Wednesday, another low-pressure system will be working overhead, bringing the area the likelihood of rain and the potential for a few gusty storms (mainly along and SE of I-85). The rain will move in by the morning commute and will exit by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Mountain snow showers and mostly sunny skies for the rest of us return by Thursday with highs trending back towards average. We’ll top out on either side of the 50-degree mark by Friday afternoon.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will feature lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s before clouds and the potential for a few showers return Sunday.

Have a great week!

