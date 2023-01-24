PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day issued for heavy downpours, strong wind gusts Wednesday

Sunshine will return by the end of the week.
There is a chance for stronger storms to form especially south of I-85 with the main threats damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain is likely beginning Wednesday morning with heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

  • Today: Sunny, cool and dry
  • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Periods of rain, windy with severe potential
  • End of week: Lots of sun, chilly

After a freezing start this morning, sunshine will warm us into the middle 50s for the high temperature today. Clouds will increase later today ahead of our next rain system that will drop low temperatures to near 40 degrees.

Rain will begin moving in by early Wednesday morning with heavy rain at times through the midday hours.

Winds will be strong with gusts upwards of 30 miles per hour. There is a chance for stronger storms to form especially south of I-85 with the main threats damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Rain chances will taper off by the evening hours with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Drier weather will begin Thursday and last through most of the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s. Looks good all the way into the weekend!

Next three days
Next three days(First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

