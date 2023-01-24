Electric company cited in death of worker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An electric company was cited by the North Carolina Department of Labor following the death of a worker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport last summer.

According to the Labor Department, Rosendin Electric Inc. was cited for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, with a total penalty of $14,502.

A spokesperson for the N.C Department of Labor said that, by law, the civil money penalties collected by the department are not the receipts of the department, but must be remitted to the Civil Penalty and Forfeiture Fund, which then distributes the monies to the public school system.

According to the department, the penalties are not designed to make up for the loss of life.

The citation followed the death of a Rosendin Electric worker, who was electrocuted at the airport on July 25, 2022, during its ongoing construction.

The Labor Department’s citation and notification of penalty stated the employee was working on an energized overhead lighting circuit without de-energizing and grounding, or effectively grounding the live power circuits.

“On or about 7/25/2022, an employee was electrocuted when he came into contact with a live electrical circuit of a 277-volt overhead light junction box,” the station read.

