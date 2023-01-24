Crash closes ramp to I-77 at Westinghouse Blvd. in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has closed a ramp to Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning.

That crash happened on the I-77 southbound entry ramp from Westinghouse Boulevard.

Cones were blocking the entry ramp shortly before 7 a.m. It’s not known at this time if there are any injuries in this crash.

An alternate route would be to take South Tryon Street to Carowinds Boulevard and then take that all the way to I-77 South.

