CMPD addresses rise in homicides at city council meeting

The department’s statistics from 2022 reflect a 10% increase in homicides from 2021.
CMPD officer shoots armed suspect in University City area
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As homicides rise, CMPD Deputy Chief Dave Robinson talked directly to Charlotte city council Monday night about how to combat such violence.

Weeks into 2023, WBTV has a record of seven homicides. This weekend was no different; we told you about three shootings. Police say one of them, on William Reynolds drive, involved a 16-year-old ending the life of a 15-year-old boy.

“If you know about what happened [Sunday]...some children were playing with a weapon, and it discharged killing a young person in our community,” said Robinson in Monday’s city council meeting.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of responsible gun ownership and gun management.”

Related: Charlotte neighbors call for end to killings after violent start to 2023

Referencing CMPD’s End of Year Report from 2022, Robinson said while CMPD has increased arrests and gotten more guns off the street, homicides are still up 10%.

He noted irresponsible gun storage and conflicts escalating into violence as two major reasons for this trend.

“Guns in the wrong hands in just about every case become tragic,” said Robinson.

Chief Robinson said it’s the families hurting from these crimes that keep them doing what they’re doing.

“It’s not just a person, a body, a person who didn’t have a family, it’s a person who somebody cared about. Somebody loved them. Somebody is looking for them to come home. And when they don’t come home, that has effects for generations to come.”

Robinson added they are always working to get homicides and violent crime down to zero.

In Monday night’s city council meeting, council members and Chief Robinson discussed ways, including engaging with the community and gleaning more from the statistics in the End of Year report, to lessen the number of homicides and violent crimes in Charlotte.

