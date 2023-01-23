Snowy day ahead for the mountains, sun returns elsewhere

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains until 4 p.m. today.

Today: Mountain snow, sun everywhere else

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday : More rain

Thursday-Friday-Saturday: Dry, seasonably cool

It will be windy and cold in the mountains all day long. Snow showers will probably accumulate a slushy inch or so around the population centers, but several inches will pile up in the highest elevations along the TN/NC border.

Elsewhere, sunshine is back today with seasonal afternoon readings in the low to middle 50s.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains until 4pm today. Windy & cold 30s there with snow showers, sunshine back for everyone else, highs will be in the 50s.

Clear & colder tonight, lows in the 20s.

More rain midweek! #scwx #ncwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/limQdeRD8c — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 23, 2023

Clear skies and much colder tonight, lows will fall into the 20s for all neighborhoods and there could be a few slick spots in the mountains.

Tuesday stays cool and dry with sunshine that will gradually give way to some afternoon clouds. Highs will top out in the middle 50s for most.

By Wednesday morning, a new storm system moving out of the Lower Mississippi Valley will bring widespread rainfall into our area along with some rumbles of thunder. The severe weather risk is very low, but there could be pockets of localized flooding as many neighborhoods will pick up another inch of rain.

Futurecast rainfall (First Alert Weather)

As for timing, most of the rain will fall during the morning and midday hours, before drying out during the afternoon.

Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The weekend looks mainly dry with only a slight chance for an isolated shower late on Sunday. Highs both days are forecast to top out in the middle 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.