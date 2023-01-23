PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Nursing Program named national finalist for Bellwether Award

Thirty finalists from across the country will compete in the 2023 award competition
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (RCCC) nursing program, under the leadership of Dr. Emily Fink, has been selected as one of ten national finalists in the 2023 Bellwether College Consortium Award competition in the Instructional Programs and Services category.

According to a news release from RCCC, the prestigious award honors outstanding and innovative community college programs in three categories: instructional programs and services; workforce development; and planning, governance and finance. Rowan-Cabarrus is a finalist in the category recognizing excellence in instructional programs and services.

“The significance of the Bellwether Award is that the winning programs are replicable, scalable, equity-focused, and demonstrate evidence-based success,” said Rose Martinez, Ph.D., director for the Bellwether College Consortium. “With the complexity of issues facing our community colleges today, these finalists are extraordinary examples of college providing scalable solutions to tough challenges.”

A Bellwether finalist is a community college with a program that scores highest in the first round of competition and is invited to compete in the final round of award competition in February 2023 at the 29th Annual Community College Futures Assembly in San Antonio, Texas.

“We are so proud of Dr. Fink and our entire nursing faculty and staff for their commitment to building a top-notch program,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “It is quite an honor to be one of the finalists representing 14 states and 24 community colleges across the United States. It speaks to the quality of our leadership and instruction and confirms the College’s commitment to training outstanding nurses.”

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

