Rain returns Wednesday after a dry, cool start to the week

Snow will continue throughout the day in the mountains with windy conditions and high temperatures in the 30s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is back in the forecast through Tuesday with our next round of rain moving in Wednesday.

  • Today: Decreasing clouds, cool and dry with mountain snow showers
  • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Periods of rain, breezy
  • End of Week: Lots of sunshine, chilly

After a damp and cloudy start this morning, expect decreasing clouds for the afternoon with lots of sunshine for the Charlotte metro area and high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Tuesday morning will be a freezing start in the upper 20s followed by sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s.

Rain will begin moving in by early Wednesday morning with heavy rain at times through the midday hours. Patches of freezing rain will be possible in the mountains.

Winds will be breezy with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Rain chances will taper off by the evening hours with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Drier weather will begin Thursday and continue through most of the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s.

Temperatures will be more seasonal this week.
Temperatures will be more seasonal this week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

