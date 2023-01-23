Rain returns Wednesday after a dry, cool start to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is back in the forecast through Tuesday with our next round of rain moving in Wednesday.

Today: Decreasing clouds, cool and dry with mountain snow showers

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Periods of rain, breezy

End of Week: Lots of sunshine, chilly

After a damp and cloudy start this morning, expect decreasing clouds for the afternoon with lots of sunshine for the Charlotte metro area and high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Snow will continue throughout the day in the mountains with windy conditions and high temperatures in the 30s.

Tuesday morning will be a freezing start in the upper 20s followed by sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s.

Rain will begin moving in by early Wednesday morning with heavy rain at times through the midday hours. Patches of freezing rain will be possible in the mountains.

Winds will be breezy with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Rain chances will taper off by the evening hours with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Drier weather will begin Thursday and continue through most of the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s.

Temperatures will be more seasonal this week. (Source: WBTV)

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

