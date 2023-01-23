PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Overnight south Charlotte apartment shooting caps off violent weekend

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight at a south Charlotte apartment complex.

The shooting happened sometime around 11:30 p.m. at the complex on Lodge South Circle, which is off Arrowood Road.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital.

A WBTV crew saw several officers and crime scene investigators on scene, and noticed they were going in and out of one apartment.

Officers wouldn’t provide any information about the victim or whether there are any suspects.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

Sunday night’s shooting capped off a violent weekend in Charlotte.

On Sunday afternoon, a boy under the age of 18 was shot and killed in a neighborhood off William Reynolds Drive in east Charlotte. One person was taken into custody.

A day earlier, police were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the University City area.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at a home on Billings Park Drive. The person who was shot by the officer, as well as another individual, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

