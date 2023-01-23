Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Animal Services/Animal Enforcement seized a total of 88 animals from multiple locations between Jan. 18 and 20, the agency said in a press release.

The agency first seized 32 miniature horses and 39 chickens from two properties on Jan. 18. Both properties were owned by the same person, according to officials.

Other properties belonging to the same person were also searched and 17 other miniature horses were removed.

In total, officials removed 49 horses and 39 chickens.

Some of the horses were found in bad condition. According to officials, eight of the 17 horses seized at one location had cockleburs. Six from another location had a body condition score of three or less, one had a body score condition of four and another scored a five.

The other nine horses were housed at a different location. Officials say they were well-cared for by a good Samaritan who hadn’t heard from the horses’ owner since November.

The horses were taken to prevent owner reclamation and possible abuse/neglect.

Officers took out charges for 23 counts of animal cruelty against Julie Ann Sherrill. Additional charges are pending.

For the first 30 days, Animal Services estimates the cost to restore the animals’ health to be $410 per horse and $20 per chicken, or almost $21,000.

Burke County Commission Chair Scott Mulwee said when visiting the animals, “Whatever the animals, staff or volunteers need, it will be provided. Just call me.”

Donations are now being accepted through the Animal Services Foundation for their care.

For more information, visit www.burkecountyanimalservicesfoundation.com.

