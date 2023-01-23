PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties

One person is facing 23 counts of animal cruelty.
Julie Ann Sherrill
Julie Ann Sherrill(Burke County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Animal Services/Animal Enforcement seized a total of 88 animals from multiple locations between Jan. 18 and 20, the agency said in a press release.

The agency first seized 32 miniature horses and 39 chickens from two properties on Jan. 18. Both properties were owned by the same person, according to officials.

Other properties belonging to the same person were also searched and 17 other miniature horses were removed.

In total, officials removed 49 horses and 39 chickens.

Some of the horses were found in bad condition. According to officials, eight of the 17 horses seized at one location had cockleburs. Six from another location had a body condition score of three or less, one had a body score condition of four and another scored a five.

[Read also: Nearly 30 dogs euthanized in animal cruelty case, woman charged]

The other nine horses were housed at a different location. Officials say they were well-cared for by a good Samaritan who hadn’t heard from the horses’ owner since November.

The horses were taken to prevent owner reclamation and possible abuse/neglect.

Officers took out charges for 23 counts of animal cruelty against Julie Ann Sherrill. Additional charges are pending.

For the first 30 days, Animal Services estimates the cost to restore the animals’ health to be $410 per horse and $20 per chicken, or almost $21,000.

Burke County Commission Chair Scott Mulwee said when visiting the animals, “Whatever the animals, staff or volunteers need, it will be provided. Just call me.”

Donations are now being accepted through the Animal Services Foundation for their care.

For more information, visit www.burkecountyanimalservicesfoundation.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
An 18-year-old was found dead in a parking lot in front of a Kannapolis apartment complex.
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
William Reynolds Drive homicide
CMPD: Minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Todd Devon Speight
Lincoln County man arrested on child sexual assault charges

Latest News

18-year-old killed in Kannapolis shooting
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
LIVE BLOG: Audio feed of jury selection in Alex Murdaugh murder case
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Matthews
Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years on ‘The Young and the Restless’