PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Natural Light debuts new ‘retro’ can design

Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.
Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.(Anheuser-Busch)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Out with the new, in with the old.

Cans of Natural Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover.

The look mirrors the “Natty Light” can design from 1979 as part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is most popular amongst college-aged people.

There’s been no word yet from the company on when the new look will be unveiled nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
An 18-year-old was found dead in a parking lot in front of a Kannapolis apartment complex.
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
William Reynolds Drive homicide
CMPD: Minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Todd Devon Speight
Lincoln County man arrested on child sexual assault charges

Latest News

Police said 19-year-old Madison Russo was charged with theft by means of deception.
Police: Woman fundraises over $37,000 with false cancer claim
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
While the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County web pages have translation options, things...
Language barriers in North Carolina leave Latino families vulnerable
Si bien las páginas web de la ciudad de Charlotte y el condado de Mecklenburg tienen opciones...
Las barreras lingüísticas en Carolina del Norte dejan vulnerables a las familias latinas
According to CPI CEO Ken Gill, the security company has seen an uptick in high-profile break-ins.
How to keep your home safe amid high profile break ins