Man charged with murder after body found lying in Chester, S.C. roadway

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is behind bars after a man was found lying dead in a roadway Sunday morning in Chester, S.C.

Officers with the City of Chester Police Department found Corey Marcelle Bennett around 8:36 a.m. at Steinkuehler Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About three hours later, officers had identified and arrested Willie Caldwell III, who was then charged with murder.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.