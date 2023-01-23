PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man charged with murder after body found lying in Chester, S.C. roadway

This is still an active investigation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is behind bars after a man was found lying dead in a roadway Sunday morning in Chester, S.C.

Officers with the City of Chester Police Department found Corey Marcelle Bennett around 8:36 a.m. at Steinkuehler Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About three hours later, officers had identified and arrested Willie Caldwell III, who was then charged with murder.

This is an active investigation.

Stay up-to-date with the latest information by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
An 18-year-old was found dead in a parking lot in front of a Kannapolis apartment complex.
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
William Reynolds Drive homicide
CMPD: Minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Todd Devon Speight
Lincoln County man arrested on child sexual assault charges

Latest News

Titled, the West End Salisbury Transformed Empowered Neighborhood Development (WEST END)...
Salisbury’s West End Grant coordinator seeks input during Town Hall events
Practices will begin the week of March 27, and games will begin April 15.
City of Kannapolis Youth Athletic registration underway
The final top prize in the Mega Bucks Limited Edition game has been claimed.
Gaston Co. man loses sleep after winning $250,000 on $5 scratch-off ticket
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
LIVE BLOG: Audio feed of jury selection in Alex Murdaugh murder case