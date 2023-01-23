PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
How to keep your home safe amid high profile break ins

The discussion comes after a string of burglaries in the south Charlotte area.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to CPI CEO Ken Gill, the security company has seen an uptick in high-profile break-ins.

“I think the burglars we’re seeing today are a little more sophisticated,” Gill said.

It comes as no surprise, CPI recommends home security to people wanting to keep crooks like these out.

“Video has not become a staple of every system we install,” Gill said.

According to a CPI study, around 83 percent of burglars look for alarm systems before choosing to steal from a home. Cameras and alarm systems will spook most people away.

“Burglars don’t want to be detected. Anything you can do to slow them down and make it difficult or make them feel like they have been detected they will want to go somewhere that is easier,” Gill said.

There are more affordable options like a ring door well or motion-detecting lights.

According to CPI, most burglars target master bedrooms where easy-to-grab goods like jewelry can be found. Gill recommends keeping your personal items somewhere crooks won’t look and investing in a safe.

“We do what we can do to deter which we do a good job we like to think. But in the event they do break into your home, they need to have their jewelry locked up,” Gill said.

And if you suspect someone has been in your home, call the police and report that a crime may have happened.

