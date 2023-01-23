PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Diagnosing and treating fibroids

Not all women have symptoms so they may not even know they have them.
Dr. Kelley Rouse, an OB/GYN with Atrium Health, stopped by QC Morning to tell us more about how to deal with fibroids.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a condition that many women deal with, but the thing is you may not even know it.

Fibroids are noncancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during the childbearing years.

Some symptoms include pelvic pressure or pain, frequent urination and backache or leg pains.

