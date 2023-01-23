PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Matthews

WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Medic for more information.
It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a crash involving a school bus in Matthews early Monday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Matthews Mint Hill Road and Crestdale Road shortly before 6 a.m.

It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries.

WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Medic for more information.

Download the free WBTV News app for more on this crash as we get additional information.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon.
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
William Reynolds Drive homicide
CMPD: Minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Todd Devon Speight
Lincoln County man arrested on child sexual assault charges

Latest News

Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Matthews
This group completed all 7 Run Kannapolis 5Ks: Rick Mills, Kearsten Kuddie, Kristi Wyatt, Karen...
Kannapolis honors Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop participants
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
The new South Charlotte Relief High School will hold a maximum of 2,500 students.
Interim Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent talks school reassignments