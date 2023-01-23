PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

City of Kannapolis Youth Athletic registration underway

Registration open for soccer, baseball, softball through March 6
Practices will begin the week of March 27, and games will begin April 15.
Practices will begin the week of March 27, and games will begin April 15.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for Youth T-Ball, Baseball, Softball and Soccer. Registration will close March 6.

Youth T-Ball, Baseball, and Softball

Children must be between the ages of 5-15 as of May 1. The registration fee is $40 for Kannapolis residents and $60 for non-residents, which includes the cost of uniforms, practices, and games. Scholarships and sponsorships are available. Gloves are mandatory and must be provided by the participant. Cleats are encouraged, but not required. Metal cleats are not allowed.

Practices will begin the week of March 27, and games will begin April 15.

Youth Soccer

Children must be between the ages of 3-15 as of February 1. The registration fee is $40 for Kannapolis residents and $60 for non-residents, which includes the cost of uniforms, practices, and games. Scholarships and sponsorships are available. Shin guards are mandatory and must be provided by the participant. Cleats are encouraged, but not required. Metal cleats are not allowed.

Practices will begin the week of March 27, and games will begin April 15.

Visit www.kannapolisnc.gov or call Parks and Recreation at 704-920-4343 to register, apply for a scholarship, apply to be a coach, or to sign up as a sponsor.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
An 18-year-old was found dead in a parking lot in front of a Kannapolis apartment complex.
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
William Reynolds Drive homicide
CMPD: Minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Todd Devon Speight
Lincoln County man arrested on child sexual assault charges

Latest News

Titled, the West End Salisbury Transformed Empowered Neighborhood Development (WEST END)...
Salisbury’s West End Grant coordinator seeks input during Town Hall events
The final top prize in the Mega Bucks Limited Edition game has been claimed.
Gaston Co. man loses sleep after winning $250,000 on $5 scratch-off ticket
Willie Caldwell III
Man charged with murder after body found lying in Chester, S.C. roadway
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
LIVE BLOG: Audio feed of jury selection in Alex Murdaugh murder case