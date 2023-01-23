PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Several mountain school districts to operate on modified schedules due to inclement weather

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several counties until 4 p.m. Monday.
Both Ashe and Avery County Schools will operate under modified schedules on Monday.
Both Ashe and Avery County Schools will operate under modified schedules on Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Avery County announced that schools will be closed Monday due to inclement weather, while Ashe County will operate on a two-hour delay.

Teachers in Avery County can take Monday as an optional workday.

Ashe County Schools are currently operating under the delay, but the district said it will reassess road conditions at 6 a.m. and notify families if a change is warranted.

Watauga County Schools also announced a two-hour delay for Monday. The district said that buses will still run their normal routes, and that conditions will continue to be monitored.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for several counties in the N.C. mountains, including Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties until 4 p.m. Monday, as up to four inches of snow could fall in some areas.

Be sure to stay tuned to WBTV for the latest forecast and traffic updates.

All closings in the area can be found at wbtv.com/closings.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

