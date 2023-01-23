18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the victim was found around 1:15 p.m. in a parking lot on Pacific Court, just off Rainbow Drive.

The victim has been identified as Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward you can contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.

