PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gradual clearing expected Monday after rainy First Alert Weather Day Sunday

In Charlotte, Monday will start cloudy, cold and damp with clearing by the afternoon.
We are going to wrap up this weekend cloudy, wet, and cold.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our workweek will get off to a cool, dry start as high pressure slowly builds in from the west. Cool and dry conditions will continue through Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure moving across Louisiana and Mississippi. This system will bring some moderate to heavy rainfall into Charlotte through Wednesday evening.

  • First Alert Weather Day Tonight: Rain likely, plus areas of fog.
  • Monday: Gradual clearing, cool.
  • Tuesday: AM sunshine, PM clouds then rain late.
  • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Rain likely.

We will wrap up this soggy Sunday with more rain into the nighttime hours. Overnight, the rain will end, giving way to cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog. Lows will range from the upper 20s in the mountains to upper 30s in Charlotte.

Rain chances over the next week.
Rain chances over the next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Monday, expect snow showers in the mountains with highs in the lower 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains until noon on Monday; 1-4″ of accumulation can be expected.

In the Charlotte metro area, Monday morning will be cloudy, cold, and damp but we will get some in clearing by the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday stays cool and dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies; highs will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a low moving out the Lower Mississippi Valley will bring widespread rainfall into our area along with some rumbles of thunder.

Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be chilly but dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Next weekend looks dry and seasonal with only a slight chance for some isolated showers on Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ home hits market for $1.5 million
Police are handling an officer-involved shooting in the University City area on Saturday...
CMPD officer shoots armed suspect in University City area
Greystar rents out empty units as short-term rentals.
‘More like a hotel’: Neighbors raise concerns over short-term rentals at Savoy Apartments
Todd Devon Speight
Lincoln County man arrested on child sexual assault charges

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert: Rainy, cold weather throughout Sunday
First Alert: Rainy, cold weather throughout Sunday
Potentially heavy rain prompts First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
Potentially heavy rain prompts First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
Saturday features pleasant forecast before potentially heavy rain moves in Sunday
Saturday features pleasant forecast before potentially heavy rain moves in Sunday