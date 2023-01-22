Gradual clearing expected Monday after rainy First Alert Weather Day Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our workweek will get off to a cool, dry start as high pressure slowly builds in from the west. Cool and dry conditions will continue through Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure moving across Louisiana and Mississippi. This system will bring some moderate to heavy rainfall into Charlotte through Wednesday evening.

First Alert Weather Day Tonight: Rain likely, plus areas of fog.

Monday: Gradual clearing, cool.

Tuesday: AM sunshine, PM clouds then rain late.

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Rain likely.

We will wrap up this soggy Sunday with more rain into the nighttime hours. Overnight, the rain will end, giving way to cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog. Lows will range from the upper 20s in the mountains to upper 30s in Charlotte.

Rain chances over the next week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Monday, expect snow showers in the mountains with highs in the lower 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains until noon on Monday; 1-4″ of accumulation can be expected.

In the Charlotte metro area, Monday morning will be cloudy, cold, and damp but we will get some in clearing by the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday stays cool and dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies; highs will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a low moving out the Lower Mississippi Valley will bring widespread rainfall into our area along with some rumbles of thunder.

Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be chilly but dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Next weekend looks dry and seasonal with only a slight chance for some isolated showers on Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.