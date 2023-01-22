First Alert: Rainy, cold weather throughout Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to wrap up this weekend cloudy, wet, and cold. One wave of rain will move through during the am hours and a second round will move through this evening. Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but another rainmaker will impact us on Wednesday.

• First Alert Weather Day Today: Heavy rain at times, patchy fog, chilly

• Monday: Plenty of sunshine, pleasant.

• Tuesday: AM sunshine, PM clouds then rain late.

• First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Rain likely.

Sunday futurecast (WBTV)

Rain will continue to spread across the Charlotte metro area from the southwest to the northeast. Around midday, there will be a brief lull in the rainfall, before one last round swings through this evening bringing rainfall totals to 1″ + by tonight. With the cloud cover and the rain highs will be chilly in the low to mid-40s.

Monday and Tuesday will be cool and dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies; highs will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that another area low pressure will move east out of Texas increasing chances for rain on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Cool, dry conditions will return for Thursday and Friday with a mix of sunshine and clouds; highs will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

