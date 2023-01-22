PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dufeal has 12 in Gardner-Webb’s 63-61 win over Winthrop

Ludovic Dufeal led the Runnin' Bulldogs with 12 points as Gardner-Webb improved to 4-4 in Big...
Ludovic Dufeal led the Runnin' Bulldogs with 12 points as Gardner-Webb improved to 4-4 in Big South action.(WBTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Lucas Stieber scored on a jumper and a layup in the final 1:11 to give Gardner-Webb the lead and assure the Bulldogs a 63-61 won over Winthrop on Saturday.

Ludovic Dufeal finished with 12 points, going 4 of 4 shooting from the field and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-11, 4-4 Big South Conference). DQ Nicholas added 11 points while going 4 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Kareem Reid was 3 of 8 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Sin’Cere McMahon led the Eagles (8-13, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Cory Hightower added 14 points and seven rebounds for Winthrop. In addition, Kelton Talford had nine points and 16 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Gardner-Webb hosts South Carolina Upstate while Winthrop hosts Charleston Southern.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made
Greystar rents out empty units as short-term rentals.
‘More like a hotel’: Neighbors raise concerns over short-term rentals at Savoy Apartments
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ home hits market for $1.5 million
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

Latest News

Duke center Kyle Filipowski reacts after a dunk in the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Filipowski, Roach carry Duke past No. 17 Miami 68-66
North Carolina State guard Casey Morsell, bottom, passes the ball to forward D.J. Burns Jr....
Bacot leads North Carolina, NC State’s Terquavion Smith hurt
Charlotte FC will hold a celebration of life on Tuesday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.
Charlotte FC announces plans for celebration of life in memory of Anton Walkes
NC State's Terquavion Smith (left) and UNC's Armando Bacot (right).
NC State and North Carolina to face off in Saturday night rivalry matchup