CMPD: Juvenile shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood after a juvenile was shot and killed.

The homicide occurred in a residential neighborhood around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive.

Police say a male juvenile was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in custody. No other suspects are being searched for at this time.

Details are limited and more information will be provided when available.

