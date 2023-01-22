16-year-old arrested after minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood after a juvenile was shot and killed.

The homicide happened in a residential neighborhood around noon on Sunday on William Reynolds Drive, close to East WT Harris Boulevard.

On Monday, police arrested a 16-year-old boy for involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Police say a 15-year-old was shot and killed. He was found dead at the scene.

During a Charlotte City Council meeting on Monday, CMPD said kids were “playing with a gun” when it killed the victim.

“I was waking up and I heard gunshots,” Velanie Nava, an 11-year-old who lives just doors down from where this happened, said. “It was so sad to hear that.”

“It is sad,” added Nava’s mom, Rosario Santos. “That will affect me because I’m a mom too and I hope that never happens to me or anybody.”

While police have yet to provide more details about the shooting, CMPD Major Jackie Bryley did remind parents and gun owners of how important gun safety is.

“Responsible gun ownership is paramount,” she said. “There are different tips in place...gun locks, safes, things of that nature to ensure any weapon a juvenile may have access to can be properly secured and locked.”

Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download the WBTV News app for the latest updates.

Also Read: CMPD officer shoots armed suspect in University City area

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.