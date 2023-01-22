PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

16-year-old arrested after minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood

Police say they arrested one person at the scene and are not looking for anyone else.
A male juvenile was shot and killed on Sunday morning in east Charlotte.
By Nikki Hauser and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood after a juvenile was shot and killed.

The homicide happened in a residential neighborhood around noon on Sunday on William Reynolds Drive, close to East WT Harris Boulevard.

On Monday, police arrested a 16-year-old boy for involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Police say a 15-year-old was shot and killed. He was found dead at the scene.

During a Charlotte City Council meeting on Monday, CMPD said kids were “playing with a gun” when it killed the victim.

“I was waking up and I heard gunshots,” Velanie Nava, an 11-year-old who lives just doors down from where this happened, said. “It was so sad to hear that.”

“It is sad,” added Nava’s mom, Rosario Santos. “That will affect me because I’m a mom too and I hope that never happens to me or anybody.”

While police have yet to provide more details about the shooting, CMPD Major Jackie Bryley did remind parents and gun owners of how important gun safety is.

“Responsible gun ownership is paramount,” she said. “There are different tips in place...gun locks, safes, things of that nature to ensure any weapon a juvenile may have access to can be properly secured and locked.”

Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download the WBTV News app for the latest updates.

Also Read: CMPD officer shoots armed suspect in University City area

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
An 18-year-old was found dead in a parking lot in front of a Kannapolis apartment complex.
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Todd Devon Speight
Lincoln County man arrested on child sexual assault charges

Latest News

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
LIVE BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
The Charlotte community continues to remember the life and career of Anton Walkes.
Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes
Charlotte is calling for an end to the violence
Charlotte neighbors call for end to killings after violent start to 2023
While the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County web pages have translation options, things...
Language barriers in North Carolina leave Latino families vulnerable
Si bien las páginas web de la ciudad de Charlotte y el condado de Mecklenburg tienen opciones...
Las barreras lingüísticas en Carolina del Norte dejan vulnerables a las familias latinas