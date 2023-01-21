PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month.

Lottery officials said she purchased her ticket from a Publix grocery store on Peachland Boulevard in the Port Charlotte area.

Officials said that Dowling claimed her million-dollar prize at lottery headquarters and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida lottery, the $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million with the overall odds of winning a prize at 1-in-4.5.

The retailer where Dowling purchased her winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made
Greystar rents out empty units as short-term rentals.
‘More like a hotel’: Neighbors raise concerns over short-term rentals at Savoy Apartments
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ home hits market for $1.5 million
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

Latest News

Pro-Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers and break into Congress, Federal Supreme...
Brazil’s army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising
Breaking News
Police handling officer-involved shooting in University City area
The Department of Justice is investigating Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in Sturgis,...
Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant
Miguel Weldon was charged.
Visit to library earns sex offender new charges